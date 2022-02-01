‘Budget for whom?’: CPI(M) asks

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday questioned the government on the purpose of Union Budget 2022 and asked why the wealthy have not been taxed further.

‘Budget for whom? The richest 10% Indians owns 75% of the country’s wealth. Bottom 60% own less than 5%. Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more?’ Yechury asked in a tweet.

Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more?#Budget2022 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 1, 2022

Anti people budget.

When human suffering exponentially grew during last two years, subsidies on food, fertiliser & petroleum slashed.

Cruel assault on people's livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/5ksUWIT2Mf — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 1, 2022

The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, does not tinker with personal income tax rates. It also does not raise standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class.