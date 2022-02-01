Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid, denounces anti-vax protestors

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is “fine” and will continue to work from home.

Trudeau stated that two of his children have COVID-19, and that a test on Monday confirmed that he, too, is infected. In addition, he held a televised virtual press conference to condemn anti-vaccine demonstrators who gathered in Canada’s capital to protest COVID regulations.

“Canadians were startled and frankly outraged by some people’s behaviour in our nation’s capital,” Trudeau said. “Let me be clear. Those who throw insults and abuse at small companies and steal from the destitute do not frighten us. We will not give in to those who wave racist flags. We will not give in to those who commit vandalism or disrespect the memories of our veterans,” he added.

Some activists rode in vehicle convoys and parked on the streets surrounding Parliament Hill, obstructing traffic – and a lesser but significant number stayed on Monday.

Many Canadians were shocked by photos of demonstrators peeing on the National War Memorial and dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier over the weekend, while others held banners and flags with swastikas.