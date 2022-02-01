Delhi’s air quality to remains in the’very poor’ category

Even though the temperature is anticipated to drop to 7 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s air quality remained ‘extremely poor’ for a second day on Tuesday. At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 340. On Monday, it was 338, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI of zero to fifty is deemed ‘excellent,’ 51 to one hundred ‘acceptable,’101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘extremely poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’ For most persons, continuous exposure to an AQI in the ‘bad’ category causes breathing discomfort.

Air quality is expected to remain ‘bad’ for the next three days, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, since weather conditions are unlikely to improve dramatically. Rainfall is forecast on the 3rd [Thursday] with a gusty wind, lowering the AQI to’moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’ by moist deposition and strong dispersion.’ Air quality begin to deteriorate on the 4th [Friday], as the rate of pollution accumulation is anticipated to exceed the rate of ventilation.’

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, two degrees below usual, and the maximum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius.