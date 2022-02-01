Hotel owner stabbed to death amidst quarrel in Kannur; 2 held

Kannur: A hotel owner was stabbed to death amidst a verbal fight in Kannur. The deceased has been identified as Jamsheer, owner of ‘Sufi Makkani’ hotel, and a Kannur city resident. Police have taken two people into custody in connection with the murder.

The incident took place on Monday midnight. Jamsheer’s car was blocked near Thazhetheru en route to his home. He questioned those who blocked him and the quarrel ended up in one of them stabbing him. Though he was rushed to the district hospital, he could not be saved. The deep injury sustained from the stabbing caused the death, doctors said.

Also read: Debt-ridden weaver commits suicide with his wife and son in Andhra Pradesh

Police officials assume that the murder was not pre-planned. More details will be revealed only after the questioning of the accused in custody is completed.