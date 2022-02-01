Jagmohan Kang joins AAP with his sons.

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang and his two sons Yadvindra and Amarinder joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Tuesday. As he was not pleased with the Congress leadership for ignoring his family when party tickets were allotted for the Kharar assembly seat .

Kang was a three-time cabinet minister and served in the Congress for 47 years. He had been seeking the party’s ticket for his son Yadvindra from Kharar, and had even claimed that his son will be contesting as an independent candidate, but he has now decided to support AAP candidate Anmol Gagan Mann.

‘It is not the same Congress that I served for more than four decades. I along with my sons have joined the AAP due to its clean image and policies,’ Jagmohan Singh Kang said, adding ‘We will be supporting Anmol Gagan Mann and make sure she wins.’