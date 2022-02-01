‘Lost faith in a lot of things, might take time to recover’: Karan after Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finally came to a close this weekend, with Tejasswi Prakash winning and Pratik Sehajpal finishing as the first runner-up. Karan Kundrra, a popular television personality and one of the show’s strongest contenders, came in third place.

Following the Grand Finale on Sunday, Karan took to his Twitter handle on Monday to express his sadness in not winning the competition, saying he had lost trust in a lot of things. In a tweet, he also thanked all of his followers for their unwavering support. The note read, ‘A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet… Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock’.

He added in a follow-up tweet that it would take some time for him to recover from the shocking result, but that he will ultimately. ‘I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will… and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you, my family!!!’.

I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Karan also congratulated his girlfriend Tejasswi on her victory in the house and shared photos and videos with her on Instagram Stories. The two met inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ home and were drawn to one other, despite their commitment not to date before the show began. Karan and Tejasswi spoke up about their emotions for one another, and their relationship was soon confirmed on national television. The fans adored their connection in the house and coined the hashtag #TejRan for the duo.

