Model wife of Paraguayan footballer Torres dies after being shot in the head at a concert

An Instagram influencer, model and wife of a Paraguayan footballer has been shot dead at a concert. Cristina Vita Aranda, who has three children with Club Olimpia star Ivan Torres, died after being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head while attending a performance.

At a performance when Binomio de Oro was singing, the model got caught in the crossfire of a shootout in the VIP area of the Jose Asuncion Flores Ampitheatre in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Confirming 29-year-old Cristina’s death, Itaugua Nacional Hospital, director Yolanda Gonzalez said: ‘She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest. She died after the lengthy attempts to save her life’.

Ivan Torres was not physically hurt, but he did have a panic attack. A man named Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora was also killed, with unconfirmed reports claiming that the intended target was a local drug dealer called Ederson Salinas Benitez. Four other persons, aged 23 to 40, were also shot and were being treated in hospital today for their injuries.

Cristina Vita Aranda identified herself as a personal trainer, model and influencer with 445,000 followers on Instagram. She shared a video of herself working out in the gym four days before her death. She had been married to Ivan Torres for over ten years, but the pair was reportedly on the verge of a split.

Argentinian Victor Salazar’s partner, Xoana Danila Barrientos, 29, was also shot in the leg during the same event and was brought to the hospital. Her condition has been described as stable.

Initial investigations indicated that Ivan’s wife Cristina Vita Aranda was a collateral casualty, according to police head Benicio Ramirez. He told a local radio station: ‘The initial police theory is that she was a collateral victim.

She was shot in the head and didn’t survive’.