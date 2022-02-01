Mouni, Suraj make first public appearance as married couple as they return to Mumbai

Television actress Mouni Roy got married to her sweetheart Suraj Nambiar on January 27 at Goa in front of their relatives and friends. They have made their first public appearance together as husband and wife on Sunday. The newlyweds were sighted at Mumbai airport, where they were photographed by paparazzi.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have returned to Mumbai. Suraj dressed simply in a white kurta-pyjama, while Mouni wore a crimson Benaras silk saree with gold jhumkas.

The red and white colours complemented each other beautifully, making for a stunning set. Mouni wore a crimson Banarasi saree with a sleeveless blouse and looked lovely with minimal accessories, dewy make-up, kohl-laden eyes, and red lipstick.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in Goa according to the Malayali and Bengali traditions. Their Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet photos have gone popular on the internet. Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy have been dating since 2019. Suraj is an entrepreneur in Dubai, whereas Mouni is known for various TV programmes, notably Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin.