Panic prevails as fire breaks out in a hospital in Telangana;

Patients at a private hospital in Cyberabad, Telangana, were terrified by a fire triggered by a short circuit. Everyone has been rescued safely from the hospital. On Monday, January 31, late in the evening, a fire broke out at a private holistic hospital under Cyberabad’s KPHB police station, in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

Everyone was scared because of the fire and heavy smoke. The first floor of the hospital was completely engulfed in smoke. Four fire tenders arrived to the hospital about 11:30 p.m. after receiving the information and began rescue and relief operations. Local residents assisted with the rescue efforts, and 30 patients were safely brought out from the building.

The patients were shifted to other hospitals by hospital employees. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the fire department’s and residents’ quick responses were much appreciated.