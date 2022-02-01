Puducherry Minister’s dance during Baby shower goes viral on social media; netizens react

Puducherry Transport Minister Chandira Priyanka has burnt the dance floor with cool moves during a baby shower in Tiruchirappalli. A video of the event went viral on social media, with netizens cheering her in the comments.

In the viral video, the minister, attired in silk sari with ornaments and sunglasses, is seen dancing for a super hit Tamil song.

Chandra Priyanka, the daughter of former Puducherry minister Chandrakasu, has won the Nedunkad Assembly constituency in Karaikal district for All India NR Congress, in the recent Puducherry Assembly elections.