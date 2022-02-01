Rihanna announces her pregnancy on a stroll with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic trek in cold New York city over the weekend to tell the world that they are expecting their first child.

Despite the chilly temperatures, the 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul flaunted her pregnancy in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and torn jeans while her lover beamed by her side in Harlem.

In one photograph, the two are holding hands and smiling. In another, he kisses her on the cheek. A beautiful jewelled necklace decorated her baby belly. People magazine published the photos.

Rihanna addressed parenthood during her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City in 2019:

“I’m a woman of colour. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA,” Rihanna said.

During the pandemic, the two openly changed their long-standing friendship into a romance after months of dating rumours. In a May 2019 interview with GQ magazine, A$AP referred to her as “my woman” and “the love of my life.” The “PMW” rapper spoke about their romance and how their travels on a rented tour bus the previous summer strengthened their friendship.

When asked how it felt to be in a relationship after his previous life as a ladies’ man, he replied, “So much better when you get the One.” She is probably equivalent to a million of the others. I believe that when you know, you know. “She is the One.”

He also discussed the possibility of having children in the future, telling GQ, “If that’s in my destiny, yes.” I believe I would be a great, remarkable, and all-around amazing father. I’d have a pretty cool kid.”