The Apex Court agrees to hear a contempt plea

The Supreme Court decided on Monday to accelerate the hearing of a contempt petition filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, who demanded that Haryana government officials be held accountable for Friday namaz disturbances in Gurugram by right-wing organisations. Advocate Indira Jaising submitted that state government employees had not been following the 2018 supreme court verdict on hate crimes, and a bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took notice of her remarks.

‘This isn’t based just on news articles. We have submitted our own complaints. We are not requesting that the FIR be enforced in any way (first information report). This court has established preventive measures, which are not being followed at all,’ Jaising, who was representing Adeeb, told the bench, which included justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli. ‘I will look into it and post before the appropriate bench immediately,’ the chief justice said.