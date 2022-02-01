Vava Suresh’s condition remains critical; shifted to Kottayam medical college, Govt assures free treatment

Kottayam: ‘Snakeman of Kerala’- Vava Suresh has been hospitalised in a critical condition, after being bitten by a cobra during one of his recent missions on Monday. Reportedly, Suresh was bitten by a cobra on his right leg while catching it at Kurichi, a village near Kottayam, around 4.30 pm yesterday.

The 48-year-old was initially rushed to a private hospital in the city after the incident, and was later moved to Kottayam medical college hospital. He had lost consciousness 10 minutes before reaching the hospital and his pulse had dropped to the 20s. Health Minister Veena George said the State will cover Vava Suresh’s medical expenses. Minister VN Vasavan also paid a visit at the hospital. His condition remains critical, hospital authorities informed.

This is not the first time Suresh is bitten by a snake. During his long career of conservation activities, he has encountered numerous accidents, and has been on ventilator twice and in ICU four times. In all, he has survived more than 300 venomous snake bites. Vava Suresh’s efforts to capture venomous snakes and to educate the people about snakes and their behaviour is widely acknowledged.