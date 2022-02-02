Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Malayali nurse wins 250,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Malayali nurse living in Kuwait has become the first woman to win the weekly cash prize of Big Ticket electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi. Savitha Nair bagged a prize money of Dh250,000 (Rs 50 lakh).

Savitha has been purchasing tickets with her family for more than two years. She bought her winning ticket a day before the draw.

The grand winner of Dh 22 million for the draw series 236 will be announced on February 3, Thursday. Meanwhile, all those who have purchased tickets this month will be entered into a weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to win Dh 500,000.