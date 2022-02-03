0% loans are available in THIS Indian village for people to ‘settle abroad’

Millions of Indians continue to be enticed by the foreign dream. An interesting report in a newspaper tells the story of a village in Gujarat. In this village, the residents of the community come together in order to fulfill their dreams of emigration to the U.S.

The local community provides funds for aspiring immigrants so that money does not become an obstacle to their foreign dreams. In an article published in Times of India, it was revealed that the local community in Dolariya village lends money to the people at zero percent interest. There is no EMI obligation. The village of Dolariya is located in the Vadodara district of Gujarat.

While in the local community, they receive double the amount that people return when they settle abroad. This has been true for every person who has received financial assistance from the local community to settle abroad. Several instances of people taking money in lakhs and returning double what they took have been reported in the TOI report.

A report says the four Gujarati family members froze to death in minus 35-degree temperatures near the Canadian town of Emerson on January 19 while attempting to cross illegally into the U.S. The report comes at a time when readers are shocked to learn that they died in minus 35-degree temperatures in minus 35-degree temperatures. Family members belonged to Dingucha village in Kalol taluka of the Gandhinagar district. Jagdish Patel reportedly paid Rs 70 lakhs to human smugglers to help him cross into the US from Canada.