Army top brass review the situation along the China-Pakistan border !

On Wednesday, the top brass of the Indian Army, headed by Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, conducted an operational review of the situation along the borders with China and Pakistan. This comes in view of the recent changes of leadership within the Northern and Eastern Commands.

The meeting is Lt Gen Manoj Pande’s first as Vice Chief of Army Staff and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s first as Northern Army Commander. As of February 1, Lt Gen R P Kalita will also serve as the Eastern Army Commander, according to Army officials. Following the announcement of the leadership changes on February 1, the meeting follows shortly afterwards.

There has been a military standoff between India and China for almost two years now, and efforts are being made to resolve the conflict peacefully. However, the forces are prepared for any eventuality, and the Army Chief recently reported that in the event of a war, India would emerge victorious. Aside from matters related to the Military Secretary’s branch, the top Army brass will also discuss them today.