Baloch Liberation Army attacks military camps, claims to have killed 100 soldiers

Feb 3, 2022, 06:23 pm IST

Lahore: The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed that they had killed more than 100 Pakistani soldiers at two military camps  on Thursday. The   militant organisation based in Pakistan’s Balochistan province also claimed that Panjgur and Nushki military camps were still under its control.

In a statement it also declined the claim by Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan that the attacks were repulsed. It also accused that the government had banned its media from reporting the events and that telecommunication networks had been disconnected.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government said that  15 militants and 4 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attacks.

The BLA is a Baloch ethno nationalist militant organization fighting against the Pakistani government for greater regional autonomy for the province of Balochistan. BLA  has recently stepped up attacks on security forces and installations. The attacks on military camps   come a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack at a checkpost in Kech district.

