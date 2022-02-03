Comedian Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai and is currently recuperating in the hospital. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani revealed the news to his followers on his social media platforms.

Sharing the photo of Sunil Grover, he wrote, ‘Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil’.

As soon as the news was circulated, the actor’s supporters became concerned and started dropping prayers in the comment section.

One wrote, ‘Himself a heart doctor for us… nothing going to happen, wishing a speedy recovery’. Another one added, ‘Wishing u speedy recovery’. The third one commented, ‘May he get well soon’. In the comments section, his followers continued to wish him a swift recovery. Some people were emotional, while others became concerned.

Sunil Grover is most recognised for his mimicry and unique sense of humour. He had a good career in movies as well as on the OTT platform. In 2021, he stunned everyone with his outstanding performance as Gurpal Chauhan, a henchman and assassin, in the political thriller web series ‘Tandav’. He was most recently seen in the online series ‘Sunflower’ as Sonu Singh.