Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to actor Vishal Singh

Television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh have announced their engagement on Wednesday. Vishal took to his Instagram handle to post pictures of his proposal to her, giving their admirers a sneak peek.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was photographed sporting her engagement ring. Sharing the pictures, Vishal wrote, ‘It’s official. Love you @devoleena’. Reacting to the post, Devoleena added, ‘Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu’. Vishal also posted an Instagram Story of the two of them together.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 participant, Devoleena recently undergone nerve decompression surgery at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. She was injured while doing a task on the reality show that required her to stand for hours on a pole. The actress also shared a video of her time in the hospital, recuperation, and return home on Instagram.

