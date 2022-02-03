DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Geyser leak emits carbon monoxide; claims teen’s life in Delhi

Feb 3, 2022, 08:19 am IST

 

New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl died due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from the bathroom geyser in Delhi’s Dwarka on January 31, Delhi police informed.

The girl had gone to take a bath and when she failed to return, the family members broke open the door to find the teen unconscious on the floor of the wash room. She was rushed to a hospital, where the girl was declared dead. Post mortem report revealed death was due to inhalation of Carbon Monoxide gas leaking from a geyser, police officials said.

Also read: UN calls for ‘immediate cessation of violence’ in Myanmar; urges the return to democracy

They said that no foul play has been detected in the case, adding that further probe on the matter is underway.

 

Tags
shortlink
Feb 3, 2022, 08:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button