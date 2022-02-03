Geyser leak emits carbon monoxide; claims teen’s life in Delhi

New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl died due to inhalation of carbon monoxide leaking from the bathroom geyser in Delhi’s Dwarka on January 31, Delhi police informed.

The girl had gone to take a bath and when she failed to return, the family members broke open the door to find the teen unconscious on the floor of the wash room. She was rushed to a hospital, where the girl was declared dead. Post mortem report revealed death was due to inhalation of Carbon Monoxide gas leaking from a geyser, police officials said.

They said that no foul play has been detected in the case, adding that further probe on the matter is underway.