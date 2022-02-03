Gulf country mandates booster dose for travelling abroad

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has made booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all citizens for travelling abroad. The new rule will come into force from February 9.

As per the new guidelines, it is mandatory for Saudi citizens wishing to travel outside to take the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after three months since receiving the second dose. Children aged less than 16 years old are exempted from this rule.

Also all people coming to the country including Saudi citizens, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to submit an approved negative PCR test or negative Antigen Test issued within 48 hours from the date of departure to or entry into the country. Children under 8 years old are exempted from this.