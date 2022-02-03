Hong Kongers in UK are more likely to be university educated, married, and don’t plan to return: Survey

According to a survey conducted by the British Home Office, the majority of Hong Kong residents who successfully applied for a UK citizenship pathway are university-educated, married or in a relationship with children, and do not have plans to return to Hong Kong.

The survey was conducted among 500 British Nationals (Overseas) living in the United Kingdom last year, and results were released on Monday – exactly one year after the scheme’s launch on January 31, 2021, reports South China Morning Post.

The Home Office said it commissioned the study to ‘understand more about BN(O) visa holders’. The Chinese government imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in 2020, in violation of its international obligations. The Visa reflects the UK’s historic and moral commitment to people in Hong Kong who have faced restrictions on their freedoms.

British National (Overseas) (BN(O)) and their eligible family members will be able to come to the UK to live, study and work, the UK government said in a statement. According to the statement, after five years in the UK, they can apply for British citizenship, and after another year they can apply for settlement.