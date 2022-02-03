India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 168 crore

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that 168 crore Covid vaccine doses has been administered to the eligible population of the country so far. As per the data released by the ministry, 34 states and UTs in the country are recording a decline in Covid cases and positivity rate.

16 states and UTs have achieved 100% first dose Covid vaccination coverage and 4 states and UTs between 96 to 99%. Meanwhile, Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.