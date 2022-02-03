DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

IPL 2022: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals venues

Feb 3, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Mumbai:  Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  president Sourav Ganguly  made it clear that the 15th edition of  India Premier League (IPL)  will be held in India.

Sourav Ganguly revealed that the group level matches of IPL  2022 will be held in Maharashtra – Mumbai and Pune. There are three stadiums available in Mumbai – Wankhede, DY Patil and the CCI, Brabourne. There is one stadium available in Pune. BCCI has yet not decided the venues of the  playoffs matches.  IPL 2022 will  begin in the last week of March and will go on until May end.

The IPL 2020 edition took place in the UAE. The 2021 edition   started in India. Only 29 matches were played in the country and the rest were held in  the UAE.

The IPL 2022 will see at least 74 league games with two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad — joining the fray to take the total number to 10 teams in the T20 league.

