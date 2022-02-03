IPL 2022: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals venues

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that the 15th edition of India Premier League (IPL) will be held in India.

Sourav Ganguly revealed that the group level matches of IPL 2022 will be held in Maharashtra – Mumbai and Pune. There are three stadiums available in Mumbai – Wankhede, DY Patil and the CCI, Brabourne. There is one stadium available in Pune. BCCI has yet not decided the venues of the playoffs matches. IPL 2022 will begin in the last week of March and will go on until May end.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to actor Vishal Singh

The IPL 2020 edition took place in the UAE. The 2021 edition started in India. Only 29 matches were played in the country and the rest were held in the UAE.

? NEWS ?: IPL 2022 Player Auction list announced The Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. More Details ?https://t.co/z09GQJoJhW pic.twitter.com/02Miv7fdDJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 1, 2022

The IPL 2022 will see at least 74 league games with two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad — joining the fray to take the total number to 10 teams in the T20 league.