Kerala snake rescuer taken off ventilator, recovering from Cobra bite

Well-known snake rescuer in Kerala, Vava Suresh was taken off the ventilator on Thursday after struggling for his life after being bitten by a cobra. Suresh began breathing on his own and his health is improving, according to T K Jayakumar, administrator of Kottayam Medical College.

As per doctors, he will be kept under surveillance for two more days. A special medical team has been formed by the state health department to keep a check on his health condition.

Suresh, also known as the ‘Snake Man of Kerala’, has saved over 50,000 reptiles so far including more than 190 king cobras. He has been on the National Geographic and Animal Planet programmes, among others.

The 48-year-old was bitten by a cobra while attempting to rescue the snake from a human habitat in Kottayam on January 31. Residents of Kurichi in Kottayam said that Suresh was bitten while placing the 10-foot cobra in a gunny bag after saving it.

Suresh had earlier said in an interview that he had been bitten by more than 250 snakes. Snakebites have also taken away his index finger and mobility of his right wrist. Though given a permanent post in the forest department, he declined it saying, he would not be able to devote more time to his first love, rescuing snakes.