The whole town ‘stands still’ for the national anthem every day at 8.30 am: Read more…

In Nalgonda town in Telangana, every day at exactly 8.30 am, the national anthem is played at twelve major intersections. The 52 seconds every morning are a moment when all citizens stop whatever they are doing. People from all castes and creeds have been singing the national anthem every morning thanks to this newly introduced practice.

This initiative was launched on January 23 of this year. The practice was started by Karnati Vijay Kumar, president of the Jana Gana Mana Utsava Samithi, and his friends. This trend has spread to several smaller towns around Nalgonda in Telangana. They believe that singing the national anthem every morning will increase patriotism.

Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the China-India conflict in 2020 in Galwan valley of Ladakh, came from Nalgonda. India’s Republic Day celebrations began this year on January 23 with a commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birthday. The Beating Retreat ceremony concluded the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on January 29.