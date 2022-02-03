This 1 rupee old Indian currency note will fetch you lakhs

Mumbai: An old Indian currency note may make you rich as it will earn you lakhs of rupees. As per report, an old Indian rupee note was auctioned for Rs 7 lakh.

The note in the report is a 1 rupee note published by British India in 1935 and is the sole note bearing the signature of the then-governor, JW Kelly.

For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

How to sell old notes on platforms such as Quickr or Olx or eBay:

Take a clear picture of your note you want to sell.

Upload on eBay, Quickr or Olx

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.

Earlier in August last year, the Reserve Bank of India warned people regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins. The apex bank has said that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort.

‘It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms’ an RBI statement said.