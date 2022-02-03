Two girls found dead inside a gorge; bodies wrapped in bedsheet

Shimla: The bodies of two girls were found inside a gorge along the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Wednesday. The bodies were wrapped in a bedsheet near Koti downhill side, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solan, Ashok Verma said.

Verma said that the bodies were found inside the gorge on the left side of the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway. The age of the deceased, along with other details, will only be known after the post-mortem report comes. Verma said that a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Parwanoo police station and an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether the victims were tourists or local residents.

The bodies have been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla for the post-mortem examination, Verma said. A State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) team also visited the spot to collect evidence to crack the case, he added.