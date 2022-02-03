‘Veganuary’: Indians turn to vegan diet in fight against climate change

Veganuary, a movement designed to encourage people to become vegetarians for the month of January and beyond, has proven to be a great success in India. It registered the third-highest number of participants globally.

First time ever, veganuary attracted participants from every corner of the globe. Veganuary registered more than 6,255,000 participants from 229 countries and territories, making it the largest Veganuary yet. The Veganuary campaign officially launched in India in December 2021. It received instant support from influential vegans, brands, and individuals all over the country.

According to a YouGov survey, 65 percent of Indians plan to eat more plant-based/vegan foods in the new year, according to a survey of 1033 adults. India ranks third in the world, behind only the US and UK. Over the past year, climate emergency and health among the most pressing concerns on everyone’s mind. Indians have demonstrated their willingness to take action where it is most necessary- by changing how they eat.

In reaction to the success of the 2022 campaign, Veganuary’s India Head Prashanth Vishwanath comments: ‘It is incredibly inspiring to see Veganuary received so well in India. As more people become aware of the impact food choices have on their health and the planet, attitudes towards veganism are changing everywhere. We are indeed becoming a desi phenomenon’.

Plant-based eating appears to be growing in popularity in India, with the YouGov survey reporting a positive outlook for plant-based diets by more than 60 percent compared to two years ago. Recent industry projections confirm this trend.

It is expected that the plant-based meat market in India will grow from $30-40 million today to $500 million in the next three years. The Good Food Institute projects that plant-based dairy sales in India will grow from $21 million at present to $63.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 20.7%. In terms of price and availability, alternatives to meat and dairy already compete with their animal-derived counterparts.