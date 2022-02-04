Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Malayali woman wins 22 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Leena Jalal, Malayali woman living in Abu Dhabi has won 22 million UAE dirhams (Rs 44 crore) in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw. Jalal, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, has been working as HR official in Abu Dhabi won the fortune for her ticket number 144387 purchased on January 27.

‘I am speechless. I don’t know what to say. I am happy and grateful. I will definitely do some charity with the money. But I am yet to decide on what to do in terms of investments. It is too soon for me to decide. The news is still sinking in,’ she said to a UAE daily.

Another Keralite Suraif Suru won Dh1 million — for his ticket number 327631. He will be sharing the prize money with 29 others. The third prize of 500,000 UAE dirhams was won by Indian expat Siljon Yohannan. The top-five cash prizes were won by Indians.