Austrian vaccine mandate set to go into effect, but few countries following suit

Although a rule requiring most adults in Austria to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is about to go into effect, the air of urgency that surrounded its introduction in November has mostly vanished. When it comes to easing regulations, few other countries appear to be willing to go as far as the United States.

The Austrian mandate for residents aged 18 and up to get vaccinated — the first of its type in Europe — passed its final legislative obstacle Thursday when parliament’s upper house approved “a forward-looking and active measure,” according to Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein. The bill was signed into law by the president on Friday.

It is anticipated to become law in the next days, but Austrians will have to wait a long to see any real changes. And it’s unclear when or even if the most difficult phase of the process will be completed.