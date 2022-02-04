Bali reopens to visitors from all around the world

For the first time in two years, direct international flights to Bali have resumed, as Indonesia opens the resort island to visitors from all nations, albeit all visitors must still pass through a strict quarantine.

Bali officials announced in October that they would allow visitors from 19 nations that met WHO criteria, such as keeping their COVID-19 cases under control. However, until Thursday, when Garuda Indonesia launched its first direct international trip to Bali in two years, there were no direct international flights to Bali.

According to Taufan Yudhistira, the public relations manager at Bali’s international airport, Singapore Airlines will begin flying a regular direct route to and from Denpasar in Bali on February 16.

Travelers who have been fully immunised must stay in quarantine for five days.