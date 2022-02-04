Building under construction collapses in Pune; Five labourers killed, several injured

Pune : The structure of an under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday, leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others. Prima facie, the investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

‘Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them’, Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer said. ‘Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site’, Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police informed.

The local MLA Sunil Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation. ‘I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap. Other labourers present here have informed me that the injured belong to Bihar’, he said. The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse.

‘Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest’, PM Modi tweeted to to express condolences.