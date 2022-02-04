CBI needs 14 days to respond to Indrani’s claim that Sheena Bora is alive.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has requested a 14-day extension from a special CBI court to file its response to accused Indrani Mukerjea’s application for a probe into whether her daughter Sheena Bora is alive, according to news agency ANI. The special court had given the probe agency till today to make its response.

Indrani Mukerjea had approached the special court after receiving no response to her application for an investigation. On November 25, the 49-year-old accused claims she met an inmate at Byculla Jail. According to Mukerjea, Asha Korke, who was arrested on extortion charges and is being held in Byculla jail, claimed she met Sheena on June 21 last year near Dal Lake in Srinagar.

According to Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer, the worried woman is willing to record her statement. For allegedly killing Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea and three others are being prosecuted.