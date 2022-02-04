Cyber security company publishes list of ‘weak passwords’: Change if you use any of these

Mumbai: Cyber security solutions company NordPass published a list of ‘Top 200 most frequent passwords’. As per the team these passwords are most common and hackers and crooks can crack these passwords in seconds. So, if you use any of the passwords listed below, change them right away.

List of weak passwords:

Abhishek

Aditya

Ashish

Anjali

Archana

Anuradha

Deepak

Dinesh

Ganesh

Gaurav

Gayathri

Hanuman

Hariom

Harsha

Krishna

Khushi

Karthik

Lakshmi

Lovely

Manish

Manisha

Mahesh

Naveen

Nikhil

Priyanka

Prakash

Poonam

Prashant

Prasad

Pankaj

Pradeep

Praveen

Rashmi

Rahul

Rajkumar

Rakesh

Ramesh

Rajesh

Sairam

Sachin

Sanjay

Sandeep

Sweety

Suresh

Santosh

Simran

Sandhya

Sunny

Tinkle

Vishal

According to cybersecurity experts, a strong and secure password should include alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements.

Know how to set up a strong password:

-Mix in alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements.

-Never use your name, phone number, date of birth, or other personal information as a password.

-Change your password on a regular basis.

-Never use the same password more than once.

-Never reuse a password across many accounts.