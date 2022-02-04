Cyber security company publishes list of ‘weak passwords’: Change if you use any of these

Mumbai: Cyber security solutions company NordPass published a list of ‘Top 200 most frequent passwords’. As per the team these passwords are most common and hackers and crooks can crack these passwords in seconds. So, if you use any of the passwords listed below, change them right away.
List of weak passwords:
Abhishek
Aditya
Ashish
Anjali
Archana
Anuradha
Deepak
Dinesh
Ganesh
Gaurav
Gayathri
Hanuman
Hariom
Harsha
Krishna
Khushi
Karthik
Lakshmi
Lovely
Manish
Manisha
Mahesh
Naveen
Nikhil
Priyanka
Prakash
Poonam
Prashant
Prasad
Pankaj
Pradeep
Praveen
Rashmi
Rahul
Rajkumar
Rakesh
Ramesh
Rajesh
Sairam
Sachin
Sanjay
Sandeep
Sweety
Suresh
Santosh
Simran
Sandhya
Sunny
Tinkle
Vishal
According to cybersecurity experts, a strong and secure password should include alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements.
Know how to set up a strong password:
-Mix in alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements.
-Never use your name, phone number, date of birth, or other personal information as a password.
-Change your password on a regular basis.
-Never use the same password more than once.
-Never reuse a password across many accounts.
