European country to lift outdoor mask-wearing

Madrid: The Spanish government has decided to lift outdoor mask wearing. This was announced by Health Minister Carolina Darias. As per the new guidelines, wearing masks in outdoor will be lifted from February 10. The measure was re-imposed in late December to contain the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The daily number of Covid-19 cases had fallen sharply in Spain. In the past two weeks, Covid-19’s contagion rate, measured over the past 14 days, has been steadily falling to 2,421 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday down from almost 3,400 in early January. Spain’s total death toll stands at 94,040 and the number of cases at 10.2 million.

Several European countries have started to withdraw Covid-related restrictions in recent days. Outdoor masks are no longer mandatory in France and Italy’s government announced on Wednesday it would release a timetable for a restriction phase-out.