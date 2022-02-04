Fisherman hangs to death in Ernakulam; blames CM, Govt officials in suicide note

Paravur: A fisherman committed suicide after allegedly facing discrimination in the hands of government officials. Sajeevan (57), hailing from Malainkara in Ernakulam district, was found hanging from a tree on the backyard of his house on Thursday morning. Relatives alleged that a suicide letter was found naming the chief minister and the state government as reason for his death.

Sajeevan and his family lived in a house constructed on four cents of land. He borrowed money from a private chit company mortgaging his house. When the payment for the loan expired, he decided to apply for loan from another bank. He then borrowed money, paid off the loan amount to the chit company and got back the title deeds of the house. However, when the title deed was produced as collateral in the bank for another loan, it was found that this property was included in the data bank thereby hindering the loan process and the desired loan amount.

Following this, he approached Moothakunnam Village Office, Paravur Taluk Office and Fort Kochi RDO several times during the last one and half years to convert his land title under the paddy land conversion scheme. Unable to get justice, he committed suicide after attending the RDO office in Fort Kochi. The suicide letter was found during the inquest procedures. Police officials said that the letter was carefully examined since it was hard to read. Meanwhile, relatives are preparing to file a complaint against the officials who failed to discharge their duties.