Ministry of External Affairs is offering graduate-interns a $10,000 monthly stipend

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to celebrate 75 years of independence, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched an internship program. A three-month internship will take place from April to June 2022. In New Delhi, only 75 candidates will be selected for this internship program. The last date to apply for the internship program is February 15.

‘MEA Internship Policy 2022 aims to bring foreign policy closer to the people; to give interns greater value; to ensure better gender inclusivity; to expand diversity in terms of qualifications, residency, and socio-economic status among the cohort of interns engaged by the ministry,’ said the ministry in its official advertisement. Shortlisted candidates will receive a stipend of Rs.10,000 monthly for defraying basic expenses. The ministry will provide airfare from the state of domicile to Delhi.

Eligibility criteria —

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution at the time of application.

Additionally, the internship program is open to students in their final year of graduation, where an internship is a mandatory component of their curriculum.

Candidates should not be older than 25 years old as of1 December of the year of internship.

Selection procedure —

The selection process involves two stages – a preliminary screening and a personal interview. At least 30% of the 75 internships may be filled by women. Weighing will be determined by the percentage of marks obtained in +2 and graduation exams. Only online applications will be accepted; state-wise merit lists will be prepared based on academic performance in the +2 and graduation exams – separately for males and females.

The candidates selected on the merit lists, which will be announced on February 18, will be called in for a personal interview between February 22-24. The interview will be conducted via video conferencing by the judging panel. Every intern must submit a full report on the work they have done and, if necessary, make a presentation about it at the end of the internship.