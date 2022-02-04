NETGEAR launched new WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

Mumbai: US based computer networking company, NETGEAR has launched two new WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders named- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000 in the Indian market. The new products are available for purchases through various e-commerce platforms and the official website of the company. NETGEAR introduced NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 is priced at Rs 12,799 and AX6000 is priced at Rs 27,499.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports WiFi 6 with up to 1.8Gbps speed. It has two high-powered antennas and is designed for small to medium-sized homes. It delivers up to 1.5-times greater network capacity than WiFi 5.

Also Read: Pico 10- Smart Music LED Projector launched in India

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) offers up to 6Gbps speeds with 4K/8K Ultra- HD streaming, lag-free online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls. It is designed for large homes. It comes with four high-powered antennas.