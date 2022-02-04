Noise launches ColorFit Icon Buzz smart watch

Mumbai: Electronics brand based in India, Noise has launched its new smart watch named ‘ColorFit Icon Buzz’ in the market. The new smart watch has been priced at Rs 3,999 and is available through online and offline platforms.

It features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen with 240×280 pixel resolution. It supports nine sports modes. The new smart watch allows users to reject calls, play built-in games, get caller name information over the watch dial, low battery reminder, control camera, remote music and smart DND. It is compatible with iPhone iOS 8.0 and Android version 4.4 and above and is available in four colours variants- Jet Black, Silver Grey, Olive Gold and Midnight Gold.

The smartwatch comes equipped with features like Noise Health Suite, which further includes blood oxygen monitoring, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, calories burned, sleep monitoring, activity history and step tracker to keep a check on the entire body vitals of a human.