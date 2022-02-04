Oppo launches Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, Oppo has launched Reno7 series smartphones in the Indian market. The new smartphones will be available across online and mainline retailers. Reno7 Pro 5G is priced at INR 39,999 and Reno7 5G is priced at 28,999.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX and the Reno7 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G gets 12GB RAM and 256 internal storage whereas the Reno7 5G ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal space.Both these Reno7 series smartphones get ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup at the rear. It has a main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro uses a Sony IMX709 sensor of 32MP for selfies. The Reno7 5G gets a 64MP main lens coupled with an 8MP wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It too gets a 32MP selfie camera.