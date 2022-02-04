Opposition MPs stage a walkout from Rajya Sabha over the NEET Bill.

DELHI: Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), members among other Opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Friday in protest of Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi’s decision to return the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exemption Bill. They urged that the judgement be reversed.

After an aspirant attempted suicide a day before his third try to pass the exam, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill in September to scrap the NEET, enabling admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes based on class 12 grades.

According to DMK member of Parliament Trichy Siva, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Ravi twice and asked him to deliver the bill to the Central government. ‘But he did not. He acted against the federal spirit.’ The DMK leaders insisted on discussing the subject, but Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow it. A similar walkout was held in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with anti-Ravi slogans.