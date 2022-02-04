Pico 10- Smart Music LED Projector launched in India

Mumbai: Leading gadgets and consumer electronics brand in India, Portronics, has launched ‘Pico 10’- Smart Music LED Projector in the market. The projector is available on Amazon.in, the company’s official website and on other leading online and offline stores. It is priced at Rs 29,990.

The compact, portable LED projector comes with a stereo wireless music system. It features a 280 Lumens LED lamp and is powered by Android 9.0 OS. It can project images and videos up to a super large 150 inches on any surface. It is capable to deliver 480p resolutions and packs a 5,200 mAh battery.

It can be connected to a USB pen drive, AUX or Bluetooth. The projector is compatible with gaming consoles like Xbox and PS3/4. The device comes with an HDMI port and the user can further connect the projector wirelessly using Miracast. Pico 10 comes with a 12-month warranty period.