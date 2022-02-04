Pinarayi Vijayan goes viral for his look in shirt and trousers; Peon suspended after sharing video

A clerk at the General Administration Department of Kerala’s government was suspended on Wednesday for sharing a video of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dressed in a shirt and trousers.

During the video, which has since gone viral on social media, Vijayan exits the Dubai airport wearing a white shirt and black pants. This is in contrast to the traditional Kerala attire, which he wears in Kerala and on his trips within the country. The video was shared by A Manikuttan in a WhatsApp group of government personnel in the state secretariat. He was later served a suspension order which states that he tarnished the Chief Minister’s image.

In the video, a prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Kannur talks to the media about an incident in which a leading Youth Congress leader wore a shirt and trousers instead of a khadi shirt and dhoti to sneak into a meeting called by the government to talk about the K-Rail project. According to news reports, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will now travel to Dubai for a few days before returning to Kerala. He was due to return to Kerala from the US after his treatment on January 29.

Instead of landing in Kerala on Saturday, he landed in Dubai, according to sources. It was not mentioned in the online cabinet meeting he presided over just a few days ago that his plans have changed. He is expected to arrive back in Kerala in February. He was scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram after his treatment on February 3 and leave for Dubai on February 4. That plan was later changed.

CM Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala pavilion during the ongoing Expo in Dubai on February 04, following a couple of days’ rest. Additionally, he is suspected to have arranged meetings with some of the UAE’s top leaders. As reported earlier, it was not his personal assistant who accompanied him and his wife to the US, but a young bureaucrat from his office. Approximately one million Indians from Kerala live in the United Arab Emirates.