Release date of ‘Attack’ starring John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez announced

Mumbai: The release date of Bollywood film ‘Attack’ starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez was announced. The film will have a worldwide theatrical on April 1. The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past due to the Covid-19.

The film based on a true story of a hostage crisis is written and directed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand. The action-entertainer is jointly produced by Abraham’s banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.