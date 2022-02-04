DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Release date of ‘Attack’ starring John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez announced

Feb 4, 2022, 11:48 pm IST

Mumbai: The release date of Bollywood film ‘Attack’ starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez was announced. The film will have a worldwide theatrical on April 1. The release date of the movie has been postponed multiple times in the past due  to the Covid-19.

The film based on a true story of a hostage crisis is written and directed  by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand.  The action-entertainer is jointly produced by Abraham’s banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

 

