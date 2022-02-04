Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia to star in comedy film ‘Mister Mummy’

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh are scheduled to share screen space in the upcoming flick ‘Mister Mummy’, after the announcement of Vedd, a Marathi film.

The film’s production company, T-Series revealed the new project on social media. They stated, ‘A rollercoaster of laughter and comical drama, get ready for this mad ride unfolding the good news soon #MisterMummy’.

Riteish Deshmukh, in a new funny persona, is shown flaunting a baby belly in the poster. OK Jaanu and Saathiya fame Shaad Ali will direct the film.

Also Read: Crows trained to pick up cigarette butts in Sweden using a start-up machine

Genelia Deshmukh shared the same poster and added, ‘A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts’.

Mister Mummy is a comedy-drama about a couple who have diametrically opposed ideas on parenting. T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production are behind the film.

‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ marked the acting debuts of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in 2003. The film ‘Lai Bhaari’ released in 2014 was their last collaboration.