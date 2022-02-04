Saudi Ministry makes PCR or Antigen test mandatory for travellers from Feb 9

Jeddah: The Ministry of Interior for Saudi Arabia issued a new rule making PCR or Antigen tests mandatory for those leaving and coming to Saudi Arabia. Results of tests taken within 48 hours are to be submitted.

All travellers over the age of 8 travelling to or from Saudi Arabia must submit the negative result of the PCR test or any approved Antigen test, taken within 48 hours. This rule will come into force from 1 pm on February 9.

Saudi citizens above the age of 16 years are mandated to receive the booster dose three months after taking the second dose. Only these people will be allowed to leave the country. Saudi citizens who test Covid positive will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia only with certain restrictions.