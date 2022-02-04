Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex slipped 143 points or 0.24% to close at 58,645. NSE Nifty dropped 44 points or 0.25% to settle at 17,516.

Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.76% and small-cap shares shed 0.92%. 12 of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the NSE settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was weak as 1,743 shares declined and 1,595 shares advanced.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Divi’s Lab. The top losers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and HDFC.