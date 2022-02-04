These kinds of men have more sex than others; Reveals study

A research study published in the journal ‘PLOS One’ has revealed that fat men have more sex than thinner men. The researchers from the University College London and Anglia Ruskin University in the UK have carried out the study among 5,000 sexually active British people.

As per the study, overweight are more likely to be in a happy and satisfying relationship and more likely to engage in frequent sexual activity. ‘I believe the observed association is owing to spouses in satisfying relationships relaxing their efforts to maintain their weight because they are no longer motivated to attract a mate’, said lead researcher Lee Smith.

According to the study, among sexually active older people, fat males were a third more likely than their slim counterparts to have sex in previous week. The researchers also revealed that overweight women were 16 per cent likelier to have had sex in the previous week.

Earlier, James Watson, the Nobel prize-winning geneticist who was jointly responsible for discovering the structure of DNA had developed a theory that fat people are happier than thin ones. As per James Watson, the plumper women are also likely to enjoy a better sex life than their thin counterparts. As per him, extra fat has the effect of boosting endorphins – the natural mood-enhancing chemical – and a hormone linked to sexual desire.