Ukraine discussions continue despite Russian warnings

Fears of a Russian strike on its neighbour country grew after the United States and NATO rejected the Kremlin’s security demands for Ukraine last week.

Instead of sending armoured armadas across the Ukrainian border, as the US and its allies feared, Moscow sent diplomatic letters to Western capitals about an international accord that the Kremlin regards as a compelling rationale for its position in the stalemate.

Despite saying that he sought a speedy response to Russian demands and warning that Moscow would not accept “idle dialogue” a month ago, President Vladimir Putin indicated earlier this week that he was open to fresh talks with Washington and NATO.